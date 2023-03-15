Carson Briere apologizes for pushing wheelchair down stairs

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Holy Cross's Jack Robilotti (2) defends Mercyhurst's Carson Briere (6) during the first half of an NCAA hockey game on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Worcester, Mass. The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has apologized after a video posted on social media showed him pushing an empty wheelchair down a set of stairs. Mercyhurst University hockey player Carson Briere issued his apology in a statement released by the NHL’s Flyers on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stew Milne]

The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has apologized after a video on social media showed him pushing an empty wheelchair down a staircase. Mercyhurst University hockey player Carson Briere said in a statement released by the NHL’s Flyers there is no excuse for his actions and added he’d do whatever he can to make up for what he called a lack of judgment. Danny Briere said in a statement he was shocked to see his son’s actions. Carson Briere was previously dismissed from Arizona State’s hockey club in 2019 for what the school called a violation of team rules. A spokesperson for Mercyhurst said a code of student conduct process was underway.

