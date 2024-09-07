Carson Beck throws 5 TD passes and No. 1 Georgia routs FCS school Tennessee Tech 48-3

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck tied a school record with five touchdown passes in a little more than a half and No. 1 Georgia romped to a 48-3 victory against outmanned Tennessee Tech. With a brief respite in their daunting schedule, the Bulldogs improved to 2-0 against an FCS school that received $550,000 to make the trip to Athens. Beck completed 18 of 25 passes for 242 yards before calling it a day early in the third quarter, having thrown TD passes to five different players. Beck matched a school record that had been done seven other times, most recently by Stetson Bennett in 2021.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.