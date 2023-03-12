Carry scores 26, Kent State tops Toledo to win MAC tourney

CLEVELAND (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 26 points and Malique Jacobs added 18 as Kent State won the Mid-American Conference championship, 93-78 over top-seeded Toledo. The Rockets had their winning streak stopped at 17 and will likely miss the NCAA Tournament for the 43rd straight year. The second-seeded Golden Flashes won their first tourney title since 2017 along with the conference’s automatic NCAA bid. It’s more heartbreak for the top-seeded Rockets, who have to hope the NCAA selection committee looks at their entire body of work. RayJ Dennis, the conference player of the year, scored 25 for the Rockets.

