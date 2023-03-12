Carry scores 26, Kent State tops Toledo to win MAC tourney

CLEVELAND (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 26 points and Malique Jacobs added 18 as Kent State won the Mid-American Conference championship, 93-78 over top-seeded Toledo. The Rockets had their winning streak stopped at 17 and will likely miss the NCAA Tournament for the 43rd straight year. The second-seeded Golden Flashes won their first tourney title since 2017 along with the conference’s automatic NCAA bid. It’s more heartbreak for the top-seeded Rockets, who have to hope the NCAA selection committee looks at their entire body of work. RayJ Dennis, the conference player of the year, scored 25 for the Rockets.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Kent State forward Miryne Thomas (33) drives against Toledo forward Setric Millner Jr. (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Mid-American Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Toledo guard RayJ Dennis (10) plays against Kent State guard Sincere Carry (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Mid-American Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Kent State guard Malique Jacobs (2) shoots against Toledo forward JT Shumate (32) and guard Dante Maddox Jr. (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
