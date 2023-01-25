Carr’s 21 points pace No. 10 Texas over Cowboys 89-75

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 21 points and No. 10 Texas earned a regular-season sweep of Oklahoma State with an 89-75 win Tuesday night. Timmy Allen scored 17 points and Brock Cunningham scored 15 for Texas which improved to 17-3 overall and 10-2 under interim head coach Rodney Terry who took over the team in mid-December. That surge has the Longhorns in the thick of the Big 12 title chase. Kalib Boone and John-Michael Wright each scored 18 points to lead Oklahoma State. Cunningham is typically the Longhorns’ defensive disrupter. He was 5-of-6 shooting with three 3-pointers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.