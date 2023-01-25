Carr’s 21 points pace No. 10 Texas over Cowboys 89-75

By JIM VERTUNO The Associated Press
Texas guard Marcus Carr (5) reacts after scoring against Oklahoma State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 21 points and No. 10 Texas earned a regular-season sweep of Oklahoma State with an 89-75 win Tuesday night.  Timmy Allen scored 17 points and Brock Cunningham scored 15 for Texas which improved to 17-3 overall and 10-2 under interim head coach Rodney Terry who took over the team in mid-December. That surge has the Longhorns in the thick of the Big 12 title chase. Kalib Boone and John-Michael Wright each scored 18 points to lead Oklahoma State. Cunningham is typically the Longhorns’ defensive disrupter. He was 5-of-6 shooting with three 3-pointers.

