Carroll runs for 3 TDs, Missouri beats Mississippi State 39-20

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Missouri overcame some late momentum from Mississippi State to take a 39-20 road win. Brady Cook commanded an offense that had its best day in SEC play this season. The Tigers had SEC highs in points and total yards (473) in the win. The Tigers (8-3, 4-3 SEC) held the ball for 37:23 while the Bulldogs had it for just 18:09. Mizzou was 11-of-17 on 3rd down and averaged 6.4 yards per play. Cook was 15-of-20 passing for 268 yards and one touchdown and had seven catches from Luther Burden for 91 yards. Nate Noel led a running back group that had 205 yards on 56 carries and Noel had 25 carries for 95 yards. Marcus Carroll finished with 14 carries for 61 yards and three scores.

