Carroll playing big despite small stature, boosting Diamondbacks to top of NL West

PHOENIX (AP) — The usually thrifty Arizona Diamondbacks gave Corbin Carroll a $111 million, eight-year contract after he had played just 32 big league games. Carroll has rewarded the D-backs’ confidence with a brilliant rookie season. Through Monday, he was hitting .313 with 13 homers, 34 RBIs, 17 doubles and 19 stolen bases, all while playing excellent defense in the outfield. Carroll’s arrival has helped cause a complete shift in franchise fortunes. Just two seasons ago, the D-backs were a laughingstock with 110 losses. These days, they’re in first place in the NL West with a 40-25 record, through Monday’s games, and on a six-game winning streak.

