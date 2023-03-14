Carroll could earn $134M over 9 years with Diamondbacks deal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Corbin Carroll would make $134 million over nine years if the Arizona Diamondbacks exercise a 2031 option in his $111 million, eight-year contract. The deal for the 22-year-old outfielder, is the largest guarantee for a player with less than 100 days of major league service, topping Michael A. Harris’ $72 million, eight-year contract with Atlanta. Carroll made his big league debut last Aug. 29 and has 38 days of service. Carroll, selected 16th overall by Arizona in the 2019 amateu draft., hit .260 last season with four homers and 14 RBIs in 32 games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.