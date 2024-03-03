Carrington’s 7 3-pointers and 27 points lead Pitt past Boston College, 90-65

BOSTON (AP) — Blake Hinson knocked down the first of Pittsburgh’s 16 3-pointers 12 seconds into the game and freshman Carlton Carrington scored a career-high 27 points as the Panthers rolled to a 90-65 wire-to-wire win over Boston College. Carrington hit a career-high seven 3s as the Panthers matched their season high, hitting 16 of 30.

