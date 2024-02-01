Carrington scores 24 points, Leggett adds 22, Pitt rallies to beat Wake Forest 77-72

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carlton Carrington scored 24 points, Ishmael Leggett added 22 and Pittsburgh rallied to beat Wake Forest 77-72. Pitt trailed by as many as 12 points early in the second half, and tied it three times before Carrington’s two free throws gave the Panthers their first lead of the game, 57-55, with 6:58 remaining. Hunter Sallis hit a jumper for Wake Forest to tie it 57-all. Leggett followed with a 3, sparking a 14-4 run to give Pitt a 71-61 advantage with 1:20 to play. Pitt (13-8, 4-6 ACC) snapped a four-game home losing streak in ACC play. Sallis scored 22 points for Wake Forest (13-7, 5-4).

