Carrington scores 19 points and Pitt avoids hangover following win over Duke by beating Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Carlton Carrington scored 19 points and reserve Ishmael Leggett scored 14 points and Pittsburgh beat Georgia Tech 72-64. Jaland Lowe and reserve Guillermo Diaz Graham each scored 12 points for Pitt which showed no letdown after its 80-76 win against No. 7 Duke. Pitt has won three of its last five games. Before fouling out at the end, Diaz Graham buried a 3-pointer with 11:15 left ending a 43-all tie and the Panthers led for the remainder. Baye Ndongo scored 17 points for the Yellow Jackets.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.