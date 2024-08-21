Carrington scores 19 as Sun top Sparks 69-61 in first WNBA game at Celtics home

BOSTON (AP) — DiJonai Carrington scored 19 points, and the Connecticut Sun used a late 14-0 run to defeat the Los Angeles Sparks 69-61 in the first WNBA game to played at the Boston Celtics’ TD Garden. A franchise record sellout crowd of 19,125 saw the Sun storm back after they trailed 59-55 with less than four minutes to play. Carrington scored twice in the lane sandwiched around a three-point play by Alyssa Thomas and in less than a minute Connecticut was up 62-59 with the crowd roaring. Brionna Jones had 15 points and Harris 14 for the Sun. Rookie Rickea Jackson and Azura Stevens both had 14 points for the Sparks

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.