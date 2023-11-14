Carrington leads Pittsburgh to 86-74 victory over Florida Gulf Coast

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Freshman Carlton Carrington scored 19 points and handed out seven assists to lead Pittsburgh to an 86-74 victory over Florida Gulf Coast. Carrington made 5 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers and all seven of his free throws for Pittsburgh (3-0). Blake Hinson had 18 points and five rebounds to help the Panthers win for a ninth straight time at home. Ishmael Leggett totaled 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Freshman Jaland Lowe came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers, scoring 12. Keeshawn Kellman totaled 14 points and six rebounds to pace Florida Gulf Coast (1-2).

