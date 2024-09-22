Carrasquilla’s bicycle-kick goal, Clark’s 5 saves help Dynamo beat Austin 1-0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Coco Carrasquilla scored in the 83rd minute and Steve Clark finished with five saves to help the Houston Dynamo beat Austin FC 1-0. Houston (13-8-9) has three wins and has conceded just two goals during its current five-game unbeaten streak. The Dynamo have 48 points, one behind Los Angeles FC for third in the Western Conference. Erik Sviatchenko played a header, off Amine Bassi’s corner kick to the back post, back to the center of the area where Carrasquilla scored a bicycle-kick goal to give the Dynamo a 1-0 lead. Brad Stuver had three saves for Austin.

