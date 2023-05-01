Carrasco could return soon to depleted Mets rotation

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco could return to the New York Mets next week, potentially making whole a rotation that has been ravaged by injuries this season. Carrasco has been sidelined since April 16 because of right elbow inflammation but began throwing last week. Manager Buck Showalter said the 36-year-old was “… kind of semi-penciled” in for the rotation cycle the Mets will begin Saturday. Showalter said Joey Lucchesi will start Tuesday’s series opener against the Tigers in Detroit. Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander are expected to return to the rotation for the final two games of the series. Japanese rookie Kodai Senga is scheduled to start Friday night at Citi Field against the Colorado Rockies.

