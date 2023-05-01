Carrasco could return soon to depleted Mets rotation

By JERRY BEACH The Associated Press
New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, April 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Carrasco could return to the New York Mets next week, potentially making whole a rotation that has been ravaged by injuries this season. Carrasco has been sidelined since April 16 because of right elbow inflammation but began throwing last week. Manager Buck Showalter said the 36-year-old was “… kind of semi-penciled” in for the rotation cycle the Mets will begin Saturday. Showalter said Joey Lucchesi will start Tuesday’s series opener against the Tigers in Detroit. Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander are expected to return to the rotation for the final two games of the series. Japanese rookie Kodai Senga is scheduled to start Friday night at Citi Field against the Colorado Rockies.

