Carranza’s goal pulls Union into 2-2 draw with Fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Julian Carranza’s goal in the 65th minute pulled the Philadelphia Union into a 2-2 draw with the Chicago Fire. The Union have not won in five straight games. The team’s last victory was a 1-0 decision over Chicago back on March 11. But the draw snapped a four-game losing streak on the road for Philadelphia, the team’s longest since 2017-2018, when the Union lost six straight. Chicago remained undefeated in five matches.

