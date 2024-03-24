Carranza scores 2 goals in Philadelphia Union’s 3-1 win over Portland Timbers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Julian Carranza scored two goals for the Philadelphia Union in a 3-1 victory over the Portland Timbers. Carranza scored on a header in the 28th minute and added a second goal in the 67th for the Union, who were missing eight players including six starters because of international duty. It was the first win of the season for Philadelphia which opened with three straight draws. Quinn Sullivan also scored for Philadelphia and Jonathan Rodriguez got a goal in his debut for Portland.

