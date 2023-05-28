Carranza, Gazdag spark Union to 3-1 victory over NYCFC

NEW YORK (AP) — Julián Carranza scored two goals during first-half stoppage time, Dániel Gazdag scored on a penalty kick and the Philadelphia Union rallied to beat New York City FC 3-1. Philadelphia (7-4-3) has beaten NYCFC four straight times, joining the New York Red Bulls as the only two teams to pull off the feat. The Union also put an end to NYCFC’s 10-match unbeaten run at home. The Union have won three straight road matches for the first time in club history. NYCFC (4-6-4) grabbed the lead in the 30th minute on a goal by Gabriel Pereira. Richard Ledezma and Santiago Rodríguez notched assists on Pereira’s fourth netter of the campaign.

