Carr, Van Lith lead Louisville women past No. 11 Tar Heels

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 11 of her 17 points in the third quarter to propel Louisville to a 62-55 upset of No. 11 North Carolina, ending the Tar Heels’ eight-game winning streak. Hailey Van Lith also had 17 points for the Cardinals. Deja Kelly scored 13 points for the Tar Heels (17-6, 8-4) and Paulina Paris added 12 points. Paris hit North Carolina’s only 3-pointer with 6:10 to play to cut the deficit to 51-50 but Carr hit her fifth 3-pointer and North Carolina struggled to find the basket. The Tar Heels missed their next four shots, finished 5 of 14 for the quarter and 33% (19 of 57) for the game, missing 11 3-pointers. The Cardinals only shot 34% (19 of 56) but eight makes were behind the arc.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.