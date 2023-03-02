Carr scores 34, Arkansas rallies by Missouri in SEC tourney

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Chrissy Carr set career-highs with six 3-pointers and 34 points and No. 8 seed Arkansas rallied to beat ninth-seeded Missouri 85-74 to advance to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. Arkansas (21-11) will take on the No. 1 team in the country South Carolina on Friday. The Gamecocks set a NCAA record in the first meeting, a 92-46 win on Jan. 22, with a plus-57 advantage on the boards. Arkansas trailed by 11 points with 51 seconds left in the third quarter. But Carr closed the third with a 3-pointer and the Razorbacks started the fourth on a 21-3 run, including 16 straight points. Makayla Daniels made two 3-pointers during the run — the first to tie it at 67-all and the second for a five-point lead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.