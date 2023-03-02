Carr scores 34, Arkansas rallies by Missouri in SEC tourney

By The Associated Press
Arkansas' Chrissy Carr (34) drives the ball up the court against Missouri's Katlyn Gilbert (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Southeastern Conference women's tournament in Greenville, S.C., Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mic Smith]

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Chrissy Carr set career-highs with six 3-pointers and 34 points and No. 8 seed Arkansas rallied to beat ninth-seeded Missouri 85-74 to advance to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. Arkansas (21-11) will take on the No. 1 team in the country South Carolina on Friday. The Gamecocks set a NCAA record in the first meeting, a 92-46 win on Jan. 22, with a plus-57 advantage on the boards. Arkansas trailed by 11 points with 51 seconds left in the third quarter. But Carr closed the third with a 3-pointer and the Razorbacks started the fourth on a 21-3 run, including 16 straight points. Makayla Daniels made two 3-pointers during the run — the first to tie it at 67-all and the second for a five-point lead.

