Carr says he won’t extend deadline to assist Raiders trade

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Quarterback Derek Carr said he will not extend the Feb. 15 deadline to help facilitate a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders must trade or release the quarterback by that date or Carr’s contract will become guaranteed and Las Vegas will have to pay him $40.4 million over the next two years. Because a trade wouldn’t be official until March 15 when the new league year begins, a team could renege on a deal made before then. Carr would have to agree to extend the mid-February deadline to ensure any agreements remained in place.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.