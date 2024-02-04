Carpenter scores twice, including in OT, to lead New York past Ottawa 4-3

By The Associated Press
Ottawa's Emerance Maschmeyer (38) watches as Ottawa's Emily Clark (26) is unable to defend against a shot by New York's Alex Carpenter (25) who scores to tie a PWHL hockey game in the third period in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Justin Tang]

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex Carpenter scored her second goal of the game in overtime as New York rallied past Ottawa 4-3 on Sunday. Abby Roque and Jade Downie-Landry also scored as New York (2-2-1-4) reeled off four unanswered goals. Corinne Schroeder made 39 saves for the win. Aneta Tejralova, Lexie Adzija and Savannah Harmon scored for Ottawa (2-0-4-1). Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 27 shots in net.

