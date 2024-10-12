Carpenter plays despite hamstring injury, hits RBI single before Tigers lose Game 5 to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Playing with a hamstring injury, Kerry Carpenter did everything he could for the Detroit Tigers. Carpenter had a pinch-hit RBI single in the fifth inning of Game 5 of their AL Division Series. But he also struck out swinging with the bases loaded in a big spot in a 7-3 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. Carpenter, who hit a three-run homer in Game 2 off Emmanuel Clase, laced his single into right-center field off rookie Andrew Walters. He drove in Trey Sweeney, who walked to open the inning. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch says Carpenter “gutted it out.”

