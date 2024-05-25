Caron blasts 2 homers, Walsh throws complete game, Nebraska tops Indiana 4-2 in Big Ten

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Josh Caron hit two home runs and drove in all the runs and Will Walsh pitched a complete game as Nebraska stayed alive in the Big Ten Tournament with a 4-2 win over Indiana. The third-seeded Cornhuskers and the third-seeded Hoosiers meet again Saturday night for a berth in the championship game on Sunday. Caron hit a three-run homer in the third inning and added an insurance run with his 14th of the season in the eighth. Walsh gave up six hits and walked one while striking out five. Josh Pyne and Nick Mitchell had back-to-back doubles in the first inning for the Hoosiers and Mitchell scored on a sacrifice fly after tripling with one out in the third.

