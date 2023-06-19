Caroline Garcia, Petra Kvitova progress from first round of Berlin Open

By The Associated Press
Caroline Garcia from France returns the ball to Germany's Sabine Lisicki during their first round tennis match at the WTA tennis tournament in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 19, 2023. (Wolfgang Kumm/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wolfgang Kumm]

BERLIN (AP) — Caroline Garcia has defeated local favorite Sabine Lisicki 7-6, 6-3 and Petra Kvitova also progressed from the first round of the Berlin Open. The third-seeded Garcia was made to fight hard till she made the decisive break at 4-3 in the second set. The French player saved the three break points she faced and converted two from 13 opportunities. The 33-year-old Lisicki reached the Wimbledon final in 2013 but has had to contend with numerous injury setbacks in recent years and is ranked 308th. Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova earlier defeated Czech compatriot Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-4. Croatia’s Donna Vekic defeated Russian player Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 6-2.

