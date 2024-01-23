Caroline Ducharme becomes the fifth UConn women’s player to be lost for the season

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn women’s basketball has announced that guard Caroline Ducharme will miss the remainder of the season with ongoing head and neck problems. The junior becomes the fifth member of the No. 8 Huskies to be lost for the season. Freshman forward Jana El Alfy went down with a preseason Achilles tendon injury; junior guard Azzi Fudd suffered a season-ending knee injury in November; senior forward Aubrey Griffin suffered a similar injury earlier this month and post player Ayanna Patterson had surgery in December to address knee issues. Ducharme has had concussion and later neck issues throughout her career and said in a statement she wants to focus on her recovery.

