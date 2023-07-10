Carolina Panthers inducting Julius Peppers, Muhsin Muhammad into Hall of Honor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers announced they’re inducting defensive end Julius Peppers and wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad into the team’s Hall of Honor. The inductions will take place at Bank of America Stadium at halftime of the Oct. 29 game against the Houston Texans. Peppers played 10 of his 17 NFL seasons with the Panthers and was a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team in the 2000s and 2010s. He was a three-time All-Pro selection and ranks fourth in NFL history with 159 1/2 sacks, finishing in the top 10 in the league in sacks six times. Muhammad spent 11 of his 14 seasons with Carolina and was selected All-Pro in 2004. He is second in franchise history with 696 receptions, 9,255 receiving yards and 50 touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.