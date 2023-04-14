Carolina Panthers bring back wide receiver Damiere Byrd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have brought back a familiar face, agreeing to terms with free agent receiver Damiere Byrd. Byrd spent four seasons (2015-18) with the Panthers, but struggled with injuries and had 12 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Byrd played for Arizona, New England, Chicago and Atlanta in the next four seasons. His best year came in 2019 when he caught 47 passes and a touchdown with the Patriots. The Panthers have revamped their receiver room, trading D.J Moore to the Chicago Bears in a move that helped them land the No. 1 pick in the draft.

