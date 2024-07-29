Carolina Hurricanes reach a 2-year deal with talented offensive forward Martin Necas

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
FILE - Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) skates with the puck during Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the New York Rangers, May 5, 2024, in New York. The Hurricanes agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with Necas on Monday, July 29. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julia Nikhinson]

The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal with forward Martin Necas, keeping one of its most skilled offensive players through the 2025-26 season. The team announced the deal Monday, providing some roster certainty for the 25-year-old Czech who had been discussed as a trade candidate since the close of Carolina’s sixth straight playoff season. Necas had 24 goals and 29 assists in 77 games last year. That followed a breakout 2022-23 season with 28 goals and 43 assists for a team-best 71 points in in 82 regular-season games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.