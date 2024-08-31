Carolina Hurricanes reach 8-year, $63.2 million deal with rising forward Seth Jarvis

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Seth Jarvis to an eight-year, $63.2 million contract. The move keeps a top young forward with the team for the long term. The Hurricanes announced the deal Saturday. The package includes more than $29.2 million in signing bonuses for the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 draft. The 22-year-old was a restricted free agent. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound Jarvis ranked second among team skaters with 33 goals and 67 points. He also set career highs in multiple categories such as power-play and game-winning goals.

