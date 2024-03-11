Carolina Hurricanes re-sign depth forward Brendan Lemieux to $775,000 deal for next season

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed depth forward Brendan Lemieux to a $775,000 contract for next season. The son of former NHL player Claude Lemieux recently reached the 300-game milestone. The 27-year-old is in his first season with Carolina. Lemieux has recorded three points and gotten into three fights in 25 games for the Hurricanes. General manager Don Waddell says Lemieux has brought the team an element of toughness. The Hurricanes last week acquired two skilled forwards ahead of the trade deadline by getting winger Jake Guentzel from Pittsburgh and center Evgeny Kuznetsov from Washington in a pair of deals with Metropolitan Division rivals.

