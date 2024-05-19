Carolina Hurricanes re-sign coach Rod Brind’Amour and staff to multiyear deals

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed coach Rod Brind’Amour and his staff to multiyear contracts. The team has reached the playoffs and won at least a round in all six seasons since Brind’Amour took over. Brind’Amour’s uncertain status had been a talking point around the NHL in recent months, given his stature as one of the best coaches in hockey. Carolina reached the second round this year before losing to the New York Rangers in six games. Brind’Amour has become synonymous with the organization he also captained to the Stanley Cup in 2006.

