Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov placed in concussion protocol

By The Associated Press
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (52) watches the puck go wide of the net during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B DeBlaker]

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour says goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in the concussion protocol. The 24-year-old netminder was knocked out of Thursday night’s win against Anaheim in the second period after being bowled over by Isac Lundestrom in a pileup at the net. It comes as Kochetkov had won four straight starts to regroup after a rough stretch. The Hurricanes host Pittsburgh on Saturday.

