Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov placed in concussion protocol

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour says goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is in the concussion protocol. The 24-year-old netminder was knocked out of Thursday night’s win against Anaheim in the second period after being bowled over by Isac Lundestrom in a pileup at the net. It comes as Kochetkov had won four straight starts to regroup after a rough stretch. The Hurricanes host Pittsburgh on Saturday.

