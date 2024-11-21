Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is set to miss 8-12 weeks with knee surgery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is expected to miss at least two months because of knee surgery. The Hurricanes announced Thursday that the 35-year-old netminder will have surgery Friday. The projected recovery time is 8 to 12 weeks. That comes roughly a week after coach Rod Brind’Amour said the team had originally hoped for Andersen to be week to week but was now facing a “way longer” timeframe with an unspecified injury. Andersen hasn’t played since Oct. 26.

