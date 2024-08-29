Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesper Fast expected to miss season after neck surgery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesper Fast is expected to miss the season after neck surgery this month. The team announced Fast’s prognosis Thursday after he had surgery Aug. 6. The 32-year-old Fast suffered a neck injury in the regular-season finale in April and missed the Hurricanes’ sixth straight playoff run. Fast didn’t specify the nature of the injury in end-of-season interviews in May. At the time, he was wearing a neck brace.

