Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin becomes 2-time Lady Byng winner for sportsmanship

NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin won the NHL’s Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct for the second time Thursday. Also the 2021 winner, he’s the second blueliner to win it twice, joining Red Kelly, who was a four-time winner, with three coming as a defenseman. From Denver, Slavvin joins Joe Mullen in being the second U.S.-born player to win the Lady Byng award twice. Slavin was the runaway winner this year in being named on 149 of 194 ballots, with 81 first-place votes, submitted by members of Professional Hockey Writers Association. Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson finished second, followed by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.