Carnival canceled in Brazil cities amid heavy rains, 3 dead

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian authorities say several mudslides caused by heavy rains have killed a 7-year-old girl, a woman and a baby in north Sao Paulo state and more people are feared dead. The cities of Sao Sebastiao and Bertioga have cancelled their Carnival festivities. The child died in the city of Ubatuba. The mayor of neighboring Sao Sebastiao, Felipe Augusto, said a 35-year-old woman and a baby also died. He added many people are still under the debris of their destroyed houses. Sao Paulo state government said precipitation in the region has surpassed 600 millimeters in one day, one of the highest levels ever in Brazil.

