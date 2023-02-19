Carnival canceled in Brazil cities amid heavy rains, 2 dead

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian authorities say heavy rains hitting the northern coast of Sao Paulo state killed two people and more are feared dead. The cities of Sao Sebastiao and Bertioga canceled their Carnival festivities. One child died after a mudslide in the city of Ubatuba, 220 kilometers (136 miles) north of metropolis Sao Paulo. The mayor of neighboring Sao Sebastiao, Felipe Augusto, said one woman died in his city and added many people are still under debris of their destroyed houses. Sao Paulo state government said in a statement that precipitation in the region has surpassed 600 millimeters in one day, one of the highest ever in Brazil in such a short period.

