Carneiro’s 50-yard FG sends W. Kentucky into C-USA title and rematch with Jacksonville St.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Lucas Carneiro kicked four field goals and his last one from 50 yards with three seconds left gave Western Kentucky a 19-17 win over Jacksonville State. With the win, the Hilltoppers secured a trip to the Conference USA title game on Dec. 6 which will feature a rematch between the same two teams. Gamecocks’ starting quarterback Tyler Huff left the contest due to injury and never returned. He left after rushing for 97 yards on 13 carries and plays a critical role in the Gamecocks’ run-based offense.

