Carlton, Holle score 15 apiece to lead No. 4 Texas to a 95-58 win over Lamar

By MARK ROSNER The Associated Press
Lamar guard Kamryn Wilson, left, drives around Texas guard Jordan Lee, right, during the first half an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Thomas]

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Freshman Justice Carlton and senior Shay Holle each scored 15 points and No. 4 Texas defeated Lamar 95-58. Holle converted 3 of 4 3-point attempts. Carlton added three steals. Madison Booker of Texas (2-0), an AP preseason All-American, missed the game with a sore hamstring and her status is day-to-day. Freshman Jordan Lee started in place of Booker and scored 12 points. Bryanna Preston, also a freshman, added nine points, four assists and two steals. Akasha Davis led Lamar (1-1) with 14 points. Sabria Dean scored 13.

