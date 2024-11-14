Carlton, Holle score 15 apiece to lead No. 4 Texas to a 95-58 win over Lamar

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Freshman Justice Carlton and senior Shay Holle each scored 15 points and No. 4 Texas defeated Lamar 95-58. Holle converted 3 of 4 3-point attempts. Carlton added three steals. Madison Booker of Texas (2-0), an AP preseason All-American, missed the game with a sore hamstring and her status is day-to-day. Freshman Jordan Lee started in place of Booker and scored 12 points. Bryanna Preston, also a freshman, added nine points, four assists and two steals. Akasha Davis led Lamar (1-1) with 14 points. Sabria Dean scored 13.

