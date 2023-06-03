Carlson, Pence one-hit Wright State, North Carolina wins 5-0 to stay alive in Terre Haute Regional

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Max Carlson and Dalton Pence combined on one-hitter and Mac Horvath belted his 23rd home run of the season to carry North Carolina past Wright State 5-0 in an elimination game at the Terre Haute Regional. The Tar Heels (36-23) will face the loser of Saturday’s late game between host Indiana State and Iowa in a Sunday elimination game.

