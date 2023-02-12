Carlson, Anthony guide Utah to 73-62 victory over Colorado

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson and Marco Anthony scored 17 points apiece and Utah cruised to a 73-62 victory over Colorado. Carlson sank 7 of 13 shots from the floor for the Utes (17-9, 10-5 Pac-12 Conference). He added four rebounds and blocked three shots. Anthony hit 6 of 13 shots with a 3-pointer and grabbed eight rebounds. Ben Carlson had 10 points and eight rebounds. KJ Simpson totaled 14 points, five rebounds and five assists to pace the Buffaloes (14-12, 6-9). Julian Hammond III scored 11 points off the bench and fellow reserve Luke O’Brien totaled 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.