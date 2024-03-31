Carlota Ciganda shoots 6-under 66 in blustery conditions to share lead at LPGA Ford Championship

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — Carlota Ciganda shot 6-under 66 to share the lead with fellow hometown favorite Sarah Schmelzel and Hyo Joo Kim after a blustery third round in the LPGA Tour Ford Championship. Two days of ideal conditions and low scoring gave way to gusty wind that had balls oscillating on the greens at Seville Golf and Country Club. Ciganda had two eagles before the wind started sending plumes of dust across the course, posting an early 15-under 201 in her bid to win for the first time in eight years. Schmelzel shot 70 in her bid to win on the LPGA Tour for the first time. Kim had three birdies in her first four holes and closed with 14 straight pars to shoot 69.

