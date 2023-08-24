Carlos Vela’s goal and assist lead LAFC past the Rapids 4-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela had a goal and an assist to lead LAFC past the Colorado Rapids 4-0. LAFC (11-6-7) has won all five of its home matches against Colorado, outscoring the Rapids 14-2 in those matches. Colorado (3-11-10) still only has 16 goals through 24 games this season. Vela had a goal and an assist in the opening 30 minutes to help give LAFC a 2-0 lead. Vela secured a loose ball near midfield and raced the other way to find Mateusz Bogusz, who curled a shot into the net in the 19th minute. Vela was left wide open at the top of the box for a through ball and he slotted it inside the post in the 29th. Vela has scored seven goals in 10 career matches against the Rapids.

