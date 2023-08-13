Carlos Santana hits 3-run homer as Brewers sweep White Sox 7-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Santana hit a three-run homer and Freddy Peralta pitched six scoreless innings to help the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox 7-3 on Sunday and complete a three-game sweep.

Christian Yelich added a two-run single for Milwaukee, which pushed its NL Central lead to 3 1/2 games after the Chicago Cubs fell at Toronto.

White Sox starter Dylan Cease (5-6) gave up two runs on five hits in seven innings. The 2022 AL Cy Young runner-up missed a shot at a second straight win after striking out seven and walking two.

Peralta (9-8) scattered four hits and struck out six while walking three for his third straight victory.

Chicago’s Carlos Pérez prevented a shutout with a two-out RBI double in the ninth off reliever J.C. Mejía. Elvis Andrus later added a two-run single.

Mark Canha’s second-inning sacrifice fly gave the Brewers the lead for good and Andruw Monasterio doubled in another run in the fifth. Reliever Aaron Bummer issued a pair of walks in the eighth before Santana drove his 15th homer of the season into right center field.

Yelich added to the lead in the ninth off Declan Cronin.

White Sox: OF Luis Robert Jr. (sprained right pinky finger) missed a third straight start. Manager Pedro Grifol said he hopes to have the All-Star back in the lineup for the start of Tuesday’s crosstown game at Wrigley Field. … INF Tim Anderson got a day off. He’s still waiting to learn the outcome of his appeal of a six-game suspension stemming from an Aug. 5 fight with Cleveland’s José Ramírez.

Milwaukee: The club has not named a starter for Tuesday night’s series opener at the Los Angeles Angels.

Chicago: Touki Toussaint (1-4, 4.22) faces fellow right-hander Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 3.96) on Tuesday to start a two-game series at the Cubs.

