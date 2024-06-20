Carlos Sainz, ‘the cork in the bottle’ in the F1 driver lineup for 2025, to pick new team soon

By JOSEPH WILSON The Associated Press
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain attends a press conference at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, Thursday June 20, 2024. The Spanish Grand Prix Formula One race will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Carlos Sainz says he needs to make a decision soon on where he will drive in Formula 1 next year so he can focus on making the most of his last races at Ferrari. Sainz is one of several drivers who don’t have a car guaranteed for the 2025 F1 season. Haas driver Kevin Magnussen says Sainz is the “cork in the bottle” and that once he makes a move the other free drivers will soon know their futures.

