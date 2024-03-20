Carlos Sainz Jr. expected back from appendicitis for Ferrari at this weekend’s Australian GP

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. is expected to return for Ferrari at this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix after undergoing surgery for appendicitis. Sainz was ruled out after feeling unwell at the Saudi Arabian GP. That prompted Ferrari to hand 18-year-old Oliver Bearman his Formula 1 debut hours before qualifying. Ferrari now says that “Carlos Sainz is expected to be back in the car.” Sainz finished third behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez at the season-opening Bahrain GP and Red Bull also went 1-2 in Saudi Arabia. Bearman qualified in 11th and finished seventh in Saudi Arabia.

