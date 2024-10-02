Carlos Rodón to start Game 2 of AL Division Series for Yankees against Royals

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Rodón will start Game 2 of the AL Division Series for the New York Yankees against Kansas City. Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake made the announcement. AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole will start Saturday’s opener and is lined up to pitch Game 4 of the best-of-five series on Oct. 10. Rodón would be lined up to pitch a Game 5 on Oct. 12. A 31-year-old left-hander, Rodón was 16-9 with a 3.96 ERA over 172 innings in 32 starts in the second season of a $162 million, six-year contract.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.