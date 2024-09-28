Carlos Rodón rebounds to 16-9 record in second season with Yankees after going 3-8 in 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Rodón went 16-9 with a 3.96 ERA over 172 innings in 32 starts in his second season with the New York Yankees. After signing a $162 million, six-year contract, he sank to 3-8 with a career-worst 6.85 ERA over 14 outings in a 2023 season that didn’t start until July 7 because of a strained left forearm and back stiffness. Rodón figures to follow Gerrit Cole in the Division Series rotation and start either Game 2 at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 7 or Game 3 on the road two days later.

