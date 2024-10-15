Carlos Rodón controls his emotions and Guardians’ bats, gets first career postseason win

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodón reacts while throwing against the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning in Game 1 of the baseball AL Championship Series Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Godofredo Vásquez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo Vásquez]

NEW YORK (AP) — In a reversal from his amped-up outing in the Division Series last week, Carlos Rodón dominated for six innings while helping the New York Yankees to a 5-2 victory over Cleveland in Game 1 of the AL Championship Series. It was his first career postseason win. Rodón lost Game 2 of the Division Series to Kansas City when he admittedly overthrew. Rodón struck out nine and walked none against Cleveland, getting 25 misses among 53 swings. He limited the Guardians to a pair of singles before Brayan Rocchio’s sixth-inning homer.

