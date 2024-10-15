Carlos Rodón controls his emotions and Guardians’ bats, gets first career postseason win

NEW YORK (AP) — In a reversal from his amped-up outing in the Division Series last week, Carlos Rodón dominated for six innings while helping the New York Yankees to a 5-2 victory over Cleveland in Game 1 of the AL Championship Series. It was his first career postseason win. Rodón lost Game 2 of the Division Series to Kansas City when he admittedly overthrew. Rodón struck out nine and walked none against Cleveland, getting 25 misses among 53 swings. He limited the Guardians to a pair of singles before Brayan Rocchio’s sixth-inning homer.

