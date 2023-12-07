Carlos Queiroz fired as Qatar’s head coach a month before the country hosts the Asian Cup

Carlos Queiroz has been fired as Qatar’s head coach just over a month before the nation hosts the Asian Cup. The former coach of Real Madrid, Portugal and Iran was appointed on a four-year contract in February. He replaced Felix Sanchez, who was in charge at the 2022 World when Qatar lost all three games as tournament host. The football federation issued a statement saying “Queiroz’s tenure as head coach of the Qatar national team has ended amicably by mutual agreement.” The QFA later announced that Spanish coach Marquez Lopez had been hired as a replacement. The former Espanyol boss has also worked in Qatar’s Aspire Academy and leaves domestic club Al-Wakrah to take over the national team.

